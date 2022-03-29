$3.11 EPS Expected for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $3.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.40 and the lowest is $2.79. Domino’s Pizza posted earnings of $3.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full-year earnings of $14.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.65 to $15.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $16.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.55 to $17.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $468.00 to $440.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $642.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.19.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 28,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 373,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DPZ traded up $12.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $412.01. 521,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 512,740. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $365.58 and a twelve month high of $567.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $422.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

