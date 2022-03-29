Brown Advisory Securities LLC Invests $210,000 in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,031,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,645,000 after buying an additional 5,345,795 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 8,792,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,759 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,902,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,537,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 236.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 1,225,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,557,000 after acquiring an additional 860,864 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FNF. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $790,221.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $58,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE FNF traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $50.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,342,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,102. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.85%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

