$6.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) to announce $6.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Gilead Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.35 billion and the lowest is $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences posted sales of $6.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will report full-year sales of $24.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.17 billion to $25.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $24.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.89 billion to $24.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gilead Sciences.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.19 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.35.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Humankind Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, Doman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,610,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GILD traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.53. The company had a trading volume of 8,037,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,388,107. The stock has a market cap of $75.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.05. Gilead Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $57.19 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 59.23%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

