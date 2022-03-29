Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Short Interest Down 48.8% in March

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 48.8% from the February 28th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERC. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,123 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 799.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 59,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 29,871 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:ERC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.21. 145,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,128. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $14.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.0948 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.14%.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

