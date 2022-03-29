Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Short Interest Update

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BSL stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.80. The stock had a trading volume of 56,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,557. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.19. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $17.53.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%.
About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (Get Rating)
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (BSL)
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.