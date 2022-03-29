Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Short Interest Update

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BSL stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.80. The stock had a trading volume of 56,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,557. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.19. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $17.53.

Get Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSL. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 21,701 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 62,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $856,000. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 21,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares during the period.

About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (Get Rating)

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.