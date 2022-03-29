Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Short Interest Down 51.2% in March

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 51.2% from the February 28th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
HQH stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.06. 141,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,596. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.73. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $18.73 and a 52-week high of $28.05.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.
Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH)
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.