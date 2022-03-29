Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Short Interest Down 51.2% in March

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 51.2% from the February 28th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HQH stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.06. 141,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,596. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.73. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $18.73 and a 52-week high of $28.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HQH. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

