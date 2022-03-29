Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.010-$4.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $609 million-$617 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $611.77 million.Progress Software also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.940-$0.960 EPS.

PRGS traded up $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.20. 312,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,015. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.58 and its 200 day moving average is $47.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Progress Software has a one year low of $41.68 and a one year high of $53.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $143.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.12 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 39.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Progress Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Progress Software by 83.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after acquiring an additional 98,118 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Progress Software by 382.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 60,205 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Progress Software in the fourth quarter worth $2,322,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Progress Software by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,136,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $392,743,000 after buying an additional 30,599 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.