Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) to Buy

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $55.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.45% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Camden National Corporation is a multi-bank, financial institution holding company. Products services are available directly and indirectly through its subsidiaries, Camden National Bank, UnitedKingfield Bank, Acadia Trust, N.A, and Trust Company of Maine, Inc. “

Get Camden National alerts:

Shares of CAC stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $48.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Camden National has a fifty-two week low of $43.64 and a fifty-two week high of $52.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.16. The firm has a market cap of $720.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.88.

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $48.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.04 million. Camden National had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 12.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Camden National will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Dufour bought 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.43 per share, with a total value of $53,262.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,219 shares of company stock valued at $84,552. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAC. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Camden National by 134.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Camden National by 344.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Camden National during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Camden National by 97.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in Camden National during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camden National (CAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.