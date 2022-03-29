Brown Advisory Securities LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 84,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 17,145 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,690,000. Riverstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $4.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $243.43. The company had a trading volume of 649,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,138. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $216.62 and a 1-year high of $261.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $231.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.88.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

