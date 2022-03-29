Brown Advisory Securities LLC Cuts Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Merchants Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC bought a new stake in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Novartis by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 217,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,038,000 after acquiring an additional 27,874 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its stake in Novartis by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on NVS. Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Shares of NVS stock traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $87.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,584,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,246. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.64. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.09 and a 1 year high of $95.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $195.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $1.175 per share. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Novartis’s payout ratio is 20.28%.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

