Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.39 Billion

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2022

Equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LADGet Rating) will post $6.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.57 billion and the lowest is $6.20 billion. Lithia Motors reported sales of $4.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full year sales of $26.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.47 billion to $28.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $27.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.06 billion to $31.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LADGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 28.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.46 EPS.

LAD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.33.

In related news, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total transaction of $80,257.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,162 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,805 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 88.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 40.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 417.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAD traded up $13.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $330.82. The company had a trading volume of 175,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,290. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $315.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.67. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $274.03 and a fifty-two week high of $406.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

Lithia Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

Earnings History and Estimates for Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)

