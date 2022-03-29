Brown Advisory Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lowered its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,472 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Stifel Europe lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.85.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $7.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $223.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,791,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,226. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $222.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.27. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $186.29 and a one year high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $345,199.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $386,386.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,596 shares of company stock valued at $1,584,211. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

