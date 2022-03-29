Dash Price Reaches $129.29 (DASH)

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 29th. Dash has a total market cap of $1.38 billion and $316.81 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for about $129.29 or 0.00273141 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dash has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00046680 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,371.19 or 0.07122266 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,353.16 or 1.00042438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00055065 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash was first traded on January 1st, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,651,745 coins.

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

