Brown Advisory Securities LLC Sells 16,410 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lessened its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,410 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DT. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1,915.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,960,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863,443 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,607,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,117,000 after acquiring an additional 851,935 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 935.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 920,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,343,000 after acquiring an additional 831,761 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1,432.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 782,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,547,000 after acquiring an additional 731,617 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,156,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,999,000 after acquiring an additional 718,675 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $26,050.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,131 shares of company stock valued at $397,957 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DT traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,117,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,106,138. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.14. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on DT shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.68.

Dynatrace Profile (Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.