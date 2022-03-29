Brown Advisory Securities LLC Has $811,000 Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC reduced its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,558 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 961.5% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 137.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 105.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.75.

NXPI stock traded up $5.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,080,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,498. The firm has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.01. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $168.74 and a 12 month high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 34.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

