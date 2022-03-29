Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IQMDU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IQMDU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:IQMDU traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.07. 2,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,816. Intelligent Medicine Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $255,000.

