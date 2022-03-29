L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) Short Interest Down 53.2% in March

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 53.2% from the February 28th total of 7,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 54,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ LCAA traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 27,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,396. L Catterton Asia Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $10.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 146.8% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 15,822 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.
