L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) Short Interest Down 53.2% in March

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 53.2% from the February 28th total of 7,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 54,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ LCAA traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 27,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,396. L Catterton Asia Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $10.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74.

Get L Catterton Asia Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 146.8% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 15,822 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Catterton Asia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.