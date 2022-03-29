Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ARMK. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,276,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 274.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.89. Aramark has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $40.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.94 and a 200 day moving average of $35.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aramark by 75.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Aramark by 118.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aramark during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Aramark by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

