Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CTAS. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.11.

Shares of CTAS stock traded up $8.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $431.51. 673,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,500. The business’s fifty day moving average is $382.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $408.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Cintas has a 12-month low of $334.61 and a 12-month high of $461.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.51.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cintas will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 0.8% in the third quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 3,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 2.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 1.2% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

