Kin One Day Volume Reaches $1.37 Million (KIN)

Kin (KIN) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 29th. During the last seven days, Kin has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Kin has a market capitalization of $72.01 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.95 or 0.00226479 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.34 or 0.00193417 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00046749 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001017 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00029292 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,365.06 or 0.07125957 BTC.

Kin Coin Profile

KIN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,204,746,105 coins. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kin is www.kin.org . Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

Kin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KINUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Kin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.