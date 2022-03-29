$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Envista’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.43. Envista posted earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Envista will report full-year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Envista.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $651.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVST. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Envista from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

Shares of NVST traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.10. 3,946,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,850,175. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Envista has a 1-year low of $37.60 and a 1-year high of $52.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.31 and a 200-day moving average of $43.48.

In related news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 4,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total value of $199,977.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $5,621,545.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,950 shares of company stock valued at $7,064,021 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Envista by 357.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Envista in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Envista by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Envista by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

