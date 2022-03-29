Brown Advisory Securities LLC Sells 3,664 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lessened its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,664 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,033,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,003,965,000 after acquiring an additional 172,681 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,722,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,166,375,000 after buying an additional 2,548,909 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,534,043,000 after buying an additional 113,882 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,582,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,194,730,000 after buying an additional 358,020 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,424,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $727,340,000 after buying an additional 267,356 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $1,195,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $2,126,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,467 shares of company stock worth $25,433,788 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,248,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,957. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.82. The company has a market capitalization of $72.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.20 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

About Edwards Lifesciences (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.