Brown Advisory Securities LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,566 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 79.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ GILD traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,037,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,388,107. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.27 and a 200 day moving average of $67.05. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.19 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.84). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.23%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock worth $1,283,423 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Argus raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.35.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.