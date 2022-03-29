Brown Advisory Securities LLC Has $1.40 Million Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC reduced its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,200 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,718,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,375,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,960 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,167,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,961 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,351,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth $23,246,000.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,632,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,406. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $20.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.03.

