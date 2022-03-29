uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.23 Million

Analysts expect that uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) will post $41.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for uniQure’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $135.00 million. uniQure posted sales of $450,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9,062.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that uniQure will report full-year sales of $133.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $286.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $124.86 million, with estimates ranging from $47.00 million to $191.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow uniQure.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QURE shares. Raymond James lowered shares of uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

In other uniQure news, Director Robert Gut sold 2,348 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $42,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,901 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $197,308.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,111 shares of company stock worth $698,006. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in uniQure by 489.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in uniQure by 3.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in uniQure by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of uniQure by 4.9% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

uniQure stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.80. 559,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,998. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.90. The company has a current ratio of 17.09, a quick ratio of 17.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.93 million, a P/E ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. uniQure has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $38.80.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

