Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $285.41 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) will post $285.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for LendingTree’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $284.76 million and the highest is $286.88 million. LendingTree posted sales of $272.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full-year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LendingTree.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $258.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.25 million. LendingTree had a net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TREE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on LendingTree from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on LendingTree from $310.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.44.

LendingTree stock traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $122.86. The stock had a trading volume of 110,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,767. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.24. LendingTree has a 52 week low of $90.97 and a 52 week high of $250.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of LendingTree by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of LendingTree by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of LendingTree by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of LendingTree by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

