Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.64

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.64 and last traded at $49.33, with a volume of 293354 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.47.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZURVY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Zurich Insurance Group from CHF 445 to CHF 480 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Zurich Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Zurich Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Zurich Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.50.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.49. The company has a quick ratio of 20.75, a current ratio of 20.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.