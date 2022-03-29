Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.05

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.05 and last traded at $34.05, with a volume of 551 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.88.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.69.
About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF)
