Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) versus Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Financial Review

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) and Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Freeline Therapeutics and Compugen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freeline Therapeutics N/A N/A -$96.32 million N/A N/A Compugen $6.00 million 39.57 -$34.20 million ($0.40) -8.67

Compugen has higher revenue and earnings than Freeline Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Freeline Therapeutics and Compugen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freeline Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Compugen N/A -32.59% -27.02%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.5% of Freeline Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of Compugen shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Compugen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and Compugen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freeline Therapeutics 0 3 6 0 2.67 Compugen 0 0 3 0 3.00

Freeline Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $16.29, indicating a potential upside of 1,257.14%. Compugen has a consensus price target of $13.67, indicating a potential upside of 293.85%. Given Freeline Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Freeline Therapeutics is more favorable than Compugen.

Summary

Compugen beats Freeline Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company's products also include FLT190, which is in dose-escalating Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of Fabry disease; FLT201, a liver-directed gene therapy product candidate to treat type 1 Gaucher disease; and FLT210, a liver-directed gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hemophilia A. In addition, it has research programs in various indications for systemic gene therapy. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Stevenage, the United Kingdom.

Compugen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses its research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

