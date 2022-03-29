Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Short Interest Up 50.7% in March

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the February 28th total of 50,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 627,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHIO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 1,122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 112,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Phio Pharmaceuticals by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 95,500 shares in the last quarter. 12.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phio Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.95. 437,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,888. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.79. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.27.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PHIO shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on silencing tumor-induced suppression of the immune system. The company develops PH-762 which targets the checkpoint protein PD-1 on immune cells for used in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for used in ACT; and PH-790 which targets PD-L1 protein that keeps immune cells from attacking nonharmful cells in the body.

