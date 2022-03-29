IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. IonQ updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

IONQ stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.58. The stock had a trading volume of 187,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,457. IonQ has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $35.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.31.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of IonQ from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in IonQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $482,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $760,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $792,000. Institutional investors own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Inc provides quantum system through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ Inc, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc III., is based in COLLEGE PARK, Md.

