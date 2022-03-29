Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 68.4% from the February 28th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCAC. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Newcourt Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,638,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Newcourt Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,937,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Newcourt Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,946,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Newcourt Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,833,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Newcourt Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,311,000. 27.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newcourt Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Newcourt Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.98 on Tuesday. 47 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,750. Newcourt Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.95.

Newcourt Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Newcourt Acquisition Corp is based in Oakland, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newcourt Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcourt Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.