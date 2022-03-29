Financial Survey: Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) vs. NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG)

Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) and NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Heliogen and NRG Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heliogen 0 2 0 0 2.00 NRG Energy 0 2 1 1 2.75

Heliogen presently has a consensus price target of $7.88, indicating a potential upside of 42.41%. NRG Energy has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.33%. Given Heliogen’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Heliogen is more favorable than NRG Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.1% of Heliogen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.7% of NRG Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of NRG Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Heliogen and NRG Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heliogen N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NRG Energy $26.99 billion 0.34 $2.19 billion $8.93 4.27

NRG Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Heliogen.

Profitability

This table compares Heliogen and NRG Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heliogen N/A N/A N/A NRG Energy 8.10% 64.00% 8.17%

Summary

NRG Energy beats Heliogen on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Heliogen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heliogen, Inc., a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

NRG Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc. engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products. The Corporate segment includes residential solar and electric vehicle services. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

