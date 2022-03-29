Crypto Kombat Price Tops $10.13 on Top Exchanges (KOMBAT)

Crypto Kombat (KOMBAT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One Crypto Kombat coin can now be bought for approximately $10.13 or 0.00021407 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crypto Kombat has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. Crypto Kombat has a total market capitalization of $102,368.03 and approximately $998.00 worth of Crypto Kombat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00046853 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,368.38 or 0.07119418 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,314.60 or 1.00004243 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.90 or 0.00054746 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Crypto Kombat’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,107 coins. Crypto Kombat’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

