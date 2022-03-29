Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Holdings Trimmed by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,562 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 0.8% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter worth about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 53.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR traded up $4.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $295.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,783,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,014,781. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $222.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $277.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 21.84%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.60%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on DHR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.40.

Danaher Profile (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.