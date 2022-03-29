Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.
Shares of TSE SPB traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$11.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,013,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.06. Superior Plus has a one year low of C$10.80 and a one year high of C$16.24. The firm has a market cap of C$2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.16.
Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.24). The firm had revenue of C$824.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$681.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Superior Plus will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.
In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.92 per share, with a total value of C$49,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$467,179.44.
About Superior Plus
Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.
