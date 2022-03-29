Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 2.1% of Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSP. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,637,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,319,000 after buying an additional 99,035 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,416.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,860,000 after buying an additional 61,096 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.12. 1,903,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,396,749. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $140.67 and a 52-week high of $164.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.55.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

