Invitation Homes Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 14,698 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,039% compared to the average volume of 1,290 put options.

Shares of NYSE INVH traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,613,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,887,924. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.02. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $31.75 and a 12-month high of $45.80. The firm has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.26). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $520.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 195.56%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,992,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152,163 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 249.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,664,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,813,000 after acquiring an additional 24,734,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $1,359,468,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,760,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,503,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,593,000 after acquiring an additional 706,414 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.57.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

