Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Oil States International (NYSE:OIS)

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 10,742 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 4,113% compared to the typical volume of 255 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 149,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 17,435 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 198,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 6,326 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 157,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 23,127 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oil States International by 1,840.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Oil States International by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 157,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 23,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oil States International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

NYSE OIS traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,007,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.41. Oil States International has a 1-year low of $4.42 and a 1-year high of $8.70. The company has a market cap of $440.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 3.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day moving average of $6.07.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $161.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oil States International will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oil States International (Get Rating)

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of specialty products and services to drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

