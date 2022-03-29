Zacks Investment Research Upgrades BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) to Hold

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BigBear.ai is a provider of artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud-based big data analytics, and cyber engineering solutions. BigBear.ai, formerly known as GigCapital4 Inc., is based in COLUMBIA, Md. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on BigBear.ai in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on BigBear.ai in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

NYSE BBAI traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $7.00. 187,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,935. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19. BigBear.ai has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($1.00). On average, equities research analysts predict that BigBear.ai will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $434,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $39,142,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

