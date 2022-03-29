Gas (GAS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $36.31 Million

Gas (GAS) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Gas has a market capitalization of $56.74 million and $36.31 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gas has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar. One Gas coin can currently be bought for about $5.60 or 0.00011794 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gas alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00046922 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,397.68 or 0.07153271 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,385.11 or 0.99761619 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00055335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00046652 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gas is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.