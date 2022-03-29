-$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) will announce ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.15). MEI Pharma posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 83.20% and a negative net margin of 123.86%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MEIP shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on MEI Pharma from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded MEI Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 151.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 407.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEIP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.57. The company had a trading volume of 21,795,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,708,658. MEI Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $3.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.46.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

