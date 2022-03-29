Brown Advisory Inc. Has $43.25 Million Stock Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) by 352.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 863,003 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 672,301 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $43,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSFS. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,317,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,605,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 175.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 23,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 15,070 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 235.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 19,324 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 18.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 58,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 9,027 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 10.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS traded up $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.17. 297,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $56.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.09.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 42.29%. The company had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. WSFS Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.14%.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 6,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $328,353.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 18,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total value of $977,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,319 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,781 in the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

