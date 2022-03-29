$241.60 Million in Sales Expected for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) to announce sales of $241.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Paylocity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $242.50 million and the lowest is $241.00 million. Paylocity posted sales of $186.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full year sales of $832.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $830.98 million to $833.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $999.20 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $196.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Paylocity from $320.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Paylocity from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Paylocity from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.25.

PCTY traded up $6.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $211.97. 244,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,472. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 130.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.99. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $154.26 and a 1 year high of $314.49.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total value of $4,395,888.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $9,570,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 315.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 735,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,167,000 after acquiring an additional 558,180 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 60.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,047,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,736,000 after acquiring an additional 394,456 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,299,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 542,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,068,000 after acquiring an additional 296,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,053,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $957,322,000 after acquiring an additional 139,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

