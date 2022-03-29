Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 46,237 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,227,781 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,237 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $480,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 7.6% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 849 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,905,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,029,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $523.00 to $491.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.92.

LULU traded up $37.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $369.00. The stock had a trading volume of 187,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,531. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $278.00 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $381.75.

About Lululemon Athletica (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.