Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 267,765 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 155.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 440,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,765 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $48,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 73.7% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Polaris stock traded up $4.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,363. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.52 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.51. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.67.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $532,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Polaris from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.93.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments Off-Road,On-Road, ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

