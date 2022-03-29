Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $241.60 Million

Brokerages expect that Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) will report sales of $241.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Paylocity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $241.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $242.50 million. Paylocity posted sales of $186.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full-year sales of $832.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $830.98 million to $833.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $999.20 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $196.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Paylocity from $355.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Paylocity from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.25.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $9,570,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total value of $4,395,888.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 315.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 735,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,167,000 after acquiring an additional 558,180 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Paylocity by 60.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,047,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,736,000 after purchasing an additional 394,456 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth $89,299,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 542,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,068,000 after acquiring an additional 296,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,053,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $957,322,000 after buying an additional 139,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity stock traded up $6.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $211.97. The stock had a trading volume of 244,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 130.36 and a beta of 1.32. Paylocity has a 12 month low of $154.26 and a 12 month high of $314.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.99.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

