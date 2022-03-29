-$0.12 EPS Expected for Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.12) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Perpetua Resources’ earnings. Perpetua Resources posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perpetua Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.50) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Perpetua Resources.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PPTA shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Perpetua Resources from $12.25 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perpetua Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

In related news, Director Chris J. Robison purchased 7,000 shares of Perpetua Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $26,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paulson & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 24,771,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835,810 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,361,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $2,725,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,571,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,036,000. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PPTA traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $4.38. The company had a trading volume of 94,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,472. Perpetua Resources has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $9.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.90 and its 200-day moving average is $4.49.

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp.

