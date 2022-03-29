Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) to Announce $1.30 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFIIGet Rating) to post $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for TFI International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the highest is $1.51. TFI International posted earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TFI International will report full-year earnings of $6.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.36 to $7.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFIIGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.34. TFI International had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of TFI International in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of TFI International from C$161.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities raised shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TFI International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TFI International by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,104,000 after acquiring an additional 55,850 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 619.2% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 405,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,459,000 after buying an additional 348,965 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 528.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 225,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,295,000 after buying an additional 189,672 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TFI International by 515.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,612,000 after buying an additional 184,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in TFI International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 167,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,822,000 after buying an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFII traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.73. The stock had a trading volume of 122,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,140. TFI International has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $120.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.28%.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

