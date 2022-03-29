Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Price Target Lowered to €18.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €18.50 ($20.33) to €18.00 ($19.78) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.20 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €16.00 ($17.58) to €14.00 ($15.38) in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €20.00 ($21.98) to €21.50 ($23.63) in a report on Friday, February 4th. HSBC lowered shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.65.

Get Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GCTAF traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $17.48. 1,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,206. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.90. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $40.41.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. ( OTCMKTS:GCTAF Get Rating ) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA engages in the provision of renewable energy services. It operates through the Wind Turbine and Operations Maintenance segments. Its products and services include onshore and offshore wind turbines and service wind. The company was founded by Juan Luis Arregui Ciarsolo on January 28, 1976 and is headquartered in Vizcaya, Spain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.